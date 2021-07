If you're somebody who grew up with the original Star Wars trilogy, then you probably also grew up with the original Star Wars toys. I certainly spent hours playing with action figure of Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. And whether you have kids who like to play with toys, or a collector who would never dream of opening the box, Star Wars merchandise is still a lot of fun. Especially with the Vintage Collection, which reminds us all of those original Kenner toys. Now a new item is being added to the collection as CinemaBlend is able to provide an exclusive first look at the new Emperor's Throne Room which will be made available as part of Hasbro's 2021 PulseCon.