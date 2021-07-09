Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook County, OR

TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Gordon’s Update – 7/9/21 – Weather & Construction

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo surprises and no changes, summer is definitely here. A high pressure ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern bringing us fair, dry and mild conditions to the area. The marine clouds pushed in again last night but as has been the case this past week, they will burn of slowly leaving a mostly sunny afternoon. With the highs over in the valley up close to 90, we see the usual afternoon westerly winds 5-10 gusting to 18. Thank to our natural air conditioner, todays high again near 70. We will have another trough of low pressure passing to our north tonight that will thicken the marine clouds again here tonight so we can expect increasing clouds, maybe some mist early morning with calm winds, and lows near 54.

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
County
Tillamook County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Infrastructure#Pave#Asphalt#Odot#Area 1#Fafafa#Project Website#U S 30#St Helens Rrb#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy