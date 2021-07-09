Cancel
Want to become a conservation agent? MDC taking applications in July for next agent training academy

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMDC is accepting applications for its next class of conservation agent trainees. Graduates will join (l-r) Conservation Agents Sarah Foran, Caleb Sevy, Justin Pyburn and other agents in enforcing the Wildlife Code of Missouri, educating people about conservation, and serving the public as an ambassador for conservation. Interested in a...

Jefferson City, MOStandard Democrat

MDC taking applications in July for next agent training academy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Interested in a healthy, rewarding, outdoor career to help protect and manage wildlife resources for future generations? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is currently recruiting and accepting online applications to fill an academy class of conservation agent trainees. Successful candidates will undergo 26 weeks of...

