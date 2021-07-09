Want to become a conservation agent? MDC taking applications in July for next agent training academy

Working under the direction of the Director of Human Resources, the incumbent provides guidance to managers, supervisors, and employees regarding Human Resources staffing and recruitment processes. Functions include but are not limited to; recruitment, applicant hiring and job postings, maintenance of an accurate Human Resources Information System (HRIS), records retention, and EEOC reporting. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with City and department policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations. At all times, the incumbent maintains absolute confidentiality of all work-related matters, including personnel records and all associated information. This position is excluded from paragraphs 3 and 4 of City Attendance Policy 305; all other paragraphs of this policy apply.