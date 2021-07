I have severe obstructive sleep apnea. I was diagnosed in 2008 after Mrs. Large couldn't take my snoring, gasping for air and thrashing about during the night anymore. I underwent a sleep study at Waterbury Hospital, where I stopped breathing 175 times in around 2 hours. They strapped a CPAP mask and machine onto my face and I fell into my first deep, REM sleep in years. I started using a CPAP machine a week later, and it's changed my life.