The Teen Pulled Alive From Surfside Building Collapse Files Lawsuit
The family of a teen pulled alive from the Surfside rubble files a lawsuit claiming its condo association knew the high rise was “at grave risk of collapse.” Relatives of 15-year-old Jonah Handler claim the condo association at Champlain Towers South in Surfside was aware of previous “widespread structural damage” at the building, as detailed in a 2018 engineer’s report. 54-year-old mother died during the collapse.wflanews.iheart.com
Comments / 7