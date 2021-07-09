The Truth About The Rumored Roloff Family Feud

Some LPBW fans think Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s wedding may have already happened. Why is it they think this? Keep reading, we’ll explain. Now, those who follow Matt Roloff know he started construction on Roloff Farms. And, those who are current on this season of Little People, Big World know that contradicts what Matt said he was going to do if they decided to use the farms as their venue. In the series, Matt made it clear he needed an answer so he could decide whether to start construction or not. More specifically, he didn’t want to turn Roloff Farms into a construction zone if Amy and Chris were having their wedding there.