The Truth About The Rumored Roloff Family Feud

By Alex Ceneviva
When it comes to the Roloff family, it appears that sisters-in-law Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff don't see eye-to-eye. The "Little People, Big World" stars' feud recently took another turn, but it seems the two have had issues with each other for a while. According to the U.S. Sun, some of Tori and Audrey's problems may have to do with their different political opinions and beliefs. While Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, promote conservative views and a strict Christian lifestyle, Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are more liberal.

