Giants' John Ross: Banged up again?

Ross participated in June minicamp but appeared to be dealing with an injury, NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt reports. Ross reportedly left practice early, a common theme throughout this career. The 2017 first-round pick played only 27 games in his four years with the Bengals, and a foot injury kept him off the field after Week 6 last season. It's unclear if his limitations in June were related to the foot issue, but either way, he'll have some time to get healthy before training camp starts at the end of July. Ross got $1 million guaranteed on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, so he should have the inside track to the fourth or fifth wideout spot if he can somehow stay healthy.