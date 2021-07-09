Cancel
Iowa State

Will Iowans Keep Wearing Masks Even When They’re Not Mandated?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — While many Iowans are relieved most of the “Masks Required” signs have come down, there are some who will continue keeping their faces covered well after the COVID-19 pandemic fades away. Epidemiologist Ajay Sethi says the US may be on the verge of joining other countries where...

Comments / 42

Iowa State
KOEL 950 AM

People in Iowa Are Getting Sick… And it’s Not COVID

As we see light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, there's something else making Iowans sick. No, it's not some awful new pandemic-scale virus. For the most part, it's not baffling scientists and medical experts. However, it's still concerning. Hospitals in Iowa are seeing a surprising number of patients.
Public HealthKIMT

When should vaccinated people wear masks now? An expert weighs in

The Delta variant, a more transmissible -- and potentially more dangerous -- strain of coronavirus, now makes up more half of all new infections in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This variant, combined with low rates of vaccination in many parts of...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Experts say it may be time to re-normalize mask-wearing

More than 156 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated. But even though the Covid-19 vaccines are very effective against all the known coronavirus variants, including the highly transmissible delta variant that is spreading rapidly, some communities and physicians are urging a return to masking. On Thursday, the...
Lee County, IAPen City Current

County COVID rates tick up, while vaccination rate stagnates

LEE COUNTY – With the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus taking over coronavirus headlines, Lee County has seen a slight uptick in 7- and 14-day positivity rate as Iowans try to return to more normal routines. According to a now-weekly report from the Lee County Health Department, the 7-day...
Honolulu, HIThegardenisland.com

State to keep indoor mask mandate; 7 new cases on Kaua‘i

HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige said Thursday he will maintain a requirement that people wear masks indoors as the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant fuels a spike in cases. Ige told a news conference the number of new cases in Hawai‘i has exceeded 100 during three of the last five days. That contrasts to the past couple of months when the seven-day average of new hovered around 50.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles Is Requiring Masks Indoors Again, Even If You’re Vaccinated

Los Angeles County is requiring masks to be worn indoors again as coronavirus cases spike throughout the region, fueled by the pathogen’s more contagious Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy. New cases have breached the 1,000 mark for three days running now, and they hit 1,500 Thursday, the highest level seen there since March. Though the mandate requires those who have been vaccinated to wear a mask when indoors as well, experts say that the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases are being recorded among those who have not been vaccinated, as are new deaths from the respiratory illness. The mandate goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, “If we want to extinguish this pandemic, this disease, we've got to get vaccinated. Period.”
California StateWebMD

California Students Will Keep Wearing Masks This Fall

June 12, 2021 -- Public school students and teachers in California should continue to wear face masks indoors this fall whether they’re vaccinated or not, the state Department of Public Health announced Friday. State schools will also institute “robust testing” but won’t enforce physical distancing because it interferes with person-to-person...
Public Health10NEWS

Health care workers urge you to wear a mask, even if you're vaccinated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you have ditched your mask because you're vaccinated, health care workers are urging you to reconsider. The country's largest labor union of registered nurses called National Nurses United is asking the CDC to revise its COVID -19 guidance. They're requesting four things including reinstating the...
Public HealthAshtabula Star Beacon

Wear a mask if you're not immunized

I am a retired physician. I am not, and cannot be, immunized against COVID-19 due to a previous hyper-immune reaction to a vaccine. I continue to wear a mask and social distance when in stores or visiting with people outside of my “bubble,” both for my own protection and for the protection of other individuals as I don’t want to be a carrier to vulnerable persons or cause a breakthrough infection with a new variant in others.
California StatePosted by
Toby Hazlewood

Californian Kids Will Keep Wearing Masks in Class When School Returns in the Fall

An excessive precaution or a smart move as the Delta variant spreads rampantly?. The wearing of masks has always been one of the more contentious aspects of living in a post-Covid world. The Center for Disease Control has tried to flex its guidance where possible, and in May advised that those who are fully vaccinated could resume most aspects of normal daily life without wearing them.
Florida Statehealththoroughfare.com

Florida County Residents to Wear Masks Indoors Even If Vaccinated

Jerry Demings recommends residents of Orange County to wear face masks, even if some are fully vaccinated. This recommendation can soon become mandatory as COVID-19 infection rates go up in Florida. The mayor announced for local media that the decision comes after CDC statistics showed that Orange County is in the high-risk category for community transmission.
WorldBBC

Covid: 'We're moving to: You are expected to wear a mask'

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that people will be "expected" to wear face masks in indoor spaces after Covid restrictions in England change from 19 July. Speaking to BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Zahawi said this approach would be part of the "cautious" move to step four of the roadmap where there would be both a personal responsibility and a corporate responsibility.

