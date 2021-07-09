Cancel
Congratulations Zaila Avant-Garde On Winning The Scripps Bee!

By Gina Cook
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She was already a phenomenal little woman, phenomenally! Zaila Avant-Garde was a three-time Guinness World Records holder, before she took the stage at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday July 8. The 8th grade wonder hold the records for dribbling multiple basketballs simultaneously: Most balls juggled in one minute with four basketball, most dribbles in 30 seconds with four basketballs, and most basketballs dribbled by one person simultaneously. So there. Oh, now she's the very first African American in the Scripps Spelling Bee history to win the competition.

