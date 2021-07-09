Cancel
Maine State

Weather service issues flash flood warning as heavy rains hit Maine

By Gillian Graham
Sun-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of southern Maine on Friday afternoon amid heavy rain from Tropical Storm Elsa. The weather service issued the flash flood warning for parts of Cumberland, York and Sagadahoc counties in Maine and in Strafford County in New Hampshire at 1 p.m. and indicated at that time that 1 to 2 inches of rain had already fallen across the area. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in that area, according to the weather service.

