The Latest: American arrested in Haiti worked alongside Penn

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MIAMI — An American arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti’s president worked alongside Sean Penn to rebuild the country from a devastating earthquake in 2010, according to three people familiar with the Hollywood actor’s decade-old relief drive. The two people said James Solages worked as a driver and...

Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

More suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitian authorities have made more arrests in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, raiding Taiwan's Embassy where several suspects are believed to have sought refuge, while also detaining two Haitian-Americans and several former Colombian soldiers allegedly tied to the plot. In all, 17 suspects have...
Americasnewmilfordspectrum.com

The Latest: Dominican Republic urges world action on Haiti

UNITED NATIONS — The Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, is urging the international community to put a high priority on dealing with the political crisis and insecurity in its neighbor. The Dominican ambassador to the United Nations told reporters Thursday that the assassination of Haitian...
PoliticsCNN

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

(CNN) — Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Hundreds greet Aristide on returns to troubled Haiti

Former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide has returned to Haiti after a nearly a month in Cuba, thrilling hundreds of supporters who gathered at the airport at a time of tensions over the recent assassination of the country’s leader. Mr Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti who was receiving unspecified...
PoliticsThe Independent

Wife of assassinated Haiti president speaks out

Haiti: Wife of assassinated President Jovenel Moise speaks out. The wife of the assassinated president of Haiti has spoken out from her hospital bed in Miami, Florida, posting two images of herself as she recovers from gunshot wounds to her arms and leg. “I still don’t believe that my husband...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Haitian police: president's killing planned in Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a group of armed mercenaries was planned in the Dominican Republic, according to Haiti's police chief. According to Haitian national police director Leon Charles, the picture was taken as the trio were planning the assassination of Moise in Haiti's neighbor, the Dominican Republic.
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Haiti names more plot suspects

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moise. The men are among five fugitives who police said are armed and dangerous as...
POTUSNew York Post

Haiti assassination reportedly planned in Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was planned in the Dominican Republic, where three men — including a former opposition senator — were seen in a photograph huddling in a Santo Domingo hotel, Haiti’s police chief said. The image circulating on social media shows two suspects, Dr. Christian Emmanuel...

