Series Preview: Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

If the Toronto Blue Jays are going to make the postseason, they have to leapfrog a few teams. Let’s see how they stack up. The Toronto Blue Jays will come back from the All Star break trying to make up some ground in their search for a playoff spot. They will begin 4.5 games out of the Wild Card and 9 out of the division. These are not impossible positions to be in, but they definitely present a rather large uphill battle. For the 2 Wild Card spots, there are no fewer than 7 teams in the mix. Any team that is more than 10 games out will not be considered ‘in the mix’ for this little comparison, even though there is time for the landscape to change. So, let’s see how the Blue Jays stack up against the other 6 teams.