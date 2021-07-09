Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Series Preview: Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

By jtmorgan
draysbay.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays swept the Cleveland Indians during a midweek series that featured both a hurricane and a “not a no-hitter.” The Rays did everything they had to do to beat an under powered team that is middle of the pack in the American League. This put the Rays...

www.draysbay.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Cavan Biggio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Giants#The Tampa Bay Rays#Indians#The American League#The Boston Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The Blue Jays#Fip#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Houston Astros 5 55#Astros#Iso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Blue Jays: Seeking to sweep into break

The Rays are looking to head into the All-Star break on a roll today as they take a six-game winning streak into the 1:10 p.m. game against the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. The Rays are 53-36, and regardless of today’s outcome, they will have the second-best winning percentage heading into the break in franchise history.
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Submit Request To Return To Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays have received municipal and provincial approval to return home, and are seeking approval from the Canadian government. Club officials have submitted an application to federal officials north of the border, something that was described as the final hurdle for the Jays to clear before returning to Toronto.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Blue Jays vs. Rays prediction: Take the road team

All-Star break next week. Stitches will be emptying the mailbox, so if you want to have your voice heard, send your love/hate mail to stitches@talesbuzz.com. The Blue Jays finish the first half of their season at Tampa Bay. The record suggests the Jays are better on the road, but really every game Toronto/Buffalo/Dunedin has played has been on the road. Ross Stripling (3-4, 4.06 ERA) two-hit the Rays for 5 ²/₃ innings on July 3. Stripling has limited opponents to four runs over his past 17 innings.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays looking to even season series with Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays will be going for a three-game sweep of the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Buffalo. The Rays hope a two-run ninth inning in the 6-3 loss on Saturday might provide some momentum toward ending a five-game losing streak. The Blue...
POTUSNew York Post

Rays vs. Blue Jays prediction: Back the Tampa Bay rookie

What’s his name? What’s his name? OK, I got it. … The World Series champion Dodgers visited President Biden at the White House Friday. Joe, after a couple of practice rounds in the oval office, congratulated Clayton “Krenshaw, no Krayshaw” for a job well done. Others in attendance: Justin Turnip, Max Money, Ferris Buehler and Cookie Betts.
MLBaudacy.com

J.D. Martinez says Gerrit Cole snubbed Red Sox players at All-Star Game

Gerrit Cole, for years, has been regarded as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers, winning two legs of the AL’s pitching Triple Crown in 2019 while finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in that year’s Cy Young voting. But he’s never been a particularly inviting presence, as evidenced by his guarded nature in interviews and gruff, bordering on hostile mound demeanor (a trait Twins slugger Josh Donaldson knows all too well), even chewing out his own manager Aaron Boone when he tried to pull him from a start earlier this month.
MLBBuffalo News

Alek Manoah devours Rays as Blue Jays roll in series opener

Last weekend, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension for throwing at a Baltimore batter, but it meant sitting for seven days between starts. A tough scenario for the intense rookie. "It's kind of like putting a plate of food in front of somebody...
MLBsanantoniopost.com

Blue Jays prevail as Robbie Ray razes Rays

Robbie Ray had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning and ended up tossing seven shutout innings as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg. The Rays had won six consecutive games coming in and were going for the series...
MLBYardbarker

Fundamental Errors Kill Blue Jays in Series Finale vs. Rays

Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray put out fires all afternoon. After a walk and a double to start the second inning, Ray struck out three Tampa Bay Rays hitters in a row. In the fourth, he stranded a Wander Franco double. The lefty even picked up his teammate Bo Bichette, working out of a fifth inning-jam after his shortstop committed one of his two errors in the game.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays vs the Wild Card Field

If the Toronto Blue Jays are going to make the postseason, they have to leapfrog a few teams. Let’s see how they stack up. The Toronto Blue Jays will come back from the All Star break trying to make up some ground in their search for a playoff spot. They will begin 4.5 games out of the Wild Card and 9 out of the division. These are not impossible positions to be in, but they definitely present a rather large uphill battle. For the 2 Wild Card spots, there are no fewer than 7 teams in the mix. Any team that is more than 10 games out will not be considered ‘in the mix’ for this little comparison, even though there is time for the landscape to change. So, let’s see how the Blue Jays stack up against the other 6 teams.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs Atlanta Braves 7/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Atlanta Braves at the Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 7:20 PM EDT. The Rays won their previous series against the Blue Jays by 2-1. The team was beaten in the series finale to a score of 1-3. Tampa Bay delivered 1 run, 3 hits, and 1 RBI in the game. Brandon Lowe homered in the 9th inning and earned the point for the team. Tampa Bay ranks 2nd in the AL East standings with a 53-37 record.
MLBRealGM

Blue Jays 'Trending' Toward Return To Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays' return to their home ballpark is "trending in a very good direction," Canada's deputy chief public health officer says. The Blue Jays have played their home games this season in Dunedin, Florida, and Buffalo, New York, because the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel. Major...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: All-Star Week Edition

Wow. This was one of the more fun All-Star weeks I can remember. But it was kind of exhausting? At least we got a couple more days to rest up. Let’s hit the highlights. Before the game, there was a moving tribute to the late Henry Aaron. Rockies fans gave...
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays 2021 MLB All-Star Game Recap

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 13: American League All-Star Mike Zunino #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the National League team during the 91st MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Charlie Montoyo starts back by lining up the left-handers

The Blue Jays open their second half schedule against the Texas Rangers on Friday, and they’ll use their three southpaws during the three-game series. A few days ago I offered my own thoughts about how Charlie Montoyo should line up the rotation coming out of the All-Star break, and we ended up agreeing on a few things.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays announce return to Toronto with awesome video

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally headed home, and they announced the news with a pretty awesome video. The Blue Jays officially received an exemption from the Canadian government allowing the team to return to Rogers Centre for games starting July 30. It remains to be seen if there will be any sort of rules for visiting players, or how many fans will initially be allowed to attend — if any.
MLBdraysbay.com

MLB Draft 2021: Rays summary of Rounds 11-20

Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft continued the Rays selections with Round 11 and concluded at Round 20, as MLB continues to limit the number of rounds due to the ongoing global pandemic. The Rays player representative at the draft was James Shields, which is why he’s pictured above....

Comments / 0

Community Policy