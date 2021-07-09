This Week in Longmont: Get fit in the park

Library Building to Reopen to Public on Monday, July 19. The Longmont Public Library building will reopen for regular public access at 10 am on Monday, July 19, after being mostly closed to the public for 17 months due to COVID-19 restrictions and structural repairs. Upon reopening, the Library’s hours will continue with a slightly truncated schedule until Labor Day weekend. Library patrons returning to the building will be able to come inside to pick up their holds, check out materials, browse the entire collection, use public computers, receive in-person assistance, and shop at the Friends of the Longmont Library Lobby Book Shop.