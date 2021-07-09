Duchesne Airport Master Plan Public Open House

The public is invited to be part of the process as officials plan for the future of the airport in Duchesne City. In fact, a Master Plan public open house will be held next week. The project management team will be presenting the DRAFT Preferred Alternative concepts for both Airside and Landside facilities that have been discussed. The meeting will be held in an informal open house format. Attendees will be able to view displays and visit with the project representatives between 6 and 8pm on Tuesday, July 20th at the Duchesne City Hall.