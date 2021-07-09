Cancel
Tennis

I’m Cruising Through My 70s With Tennis

Cover picture for the articleMy tennis buddies sound like middle schoolers when they talk about age differences. A year, plus or minus, is a big deal. “When’s your birthday, Bert?” I’m 71. “Wow, you’re just a baby!” I’m a baby if you’re 73. Each additional year of wear and tear counts on the courts, at least in singles. Ask Roger Federer. My opponent, Brooks, demolished me and afterward guessed my age at 74. Aced again. Brooks was born in 1955. I was born in 1950.

Roger Federer
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Matteo Berrettini: I'm playing best tennis of my career

Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini is extremely happy with the way his Wimbledon campaign has been progressing as he feels he is playing the best tennis of life. Berrettini, ranked at No. 9 in the world, handed a 6-4 6-3 6-1 loss to Ilya Ivashka to progress into the Wimbledon quarterfinal.
TennisKRMG

Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”. Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn't know if he was going to play in Tokyo.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'When I watch Roger Federer, I've been in awe from...', says ATP star

Nine-time champion Roger Federer advanced to his 16th quarter-final from as many Halle appearances in 2018, notching a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 victory over Benoit Paire in one hour and 58 minutes. It was Roger's 61st win in one of his favorite tournaments, and the 23rd win in 25 games played that season, extending his impressive streak a couple of weeks before his 37th birthday.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal was the youngest...', says American star

The absence of Roger Federer in the Olympic Games joins that of other great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Roberto Bautista, among others, who also ruled out competing in these Games. Nor will other big names like Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Cristian Garín or Denis Shaovalov attend.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ThrowbackTimes Wimbledon: Pete Sampras downs Andre Agassi in last all-American final

In 1998, Pete Sampras embraced a hectic fall schedule to maintain the year-end no. 1 position, achieving that for the sixth time in a row and never repeating the feat. A year later, Pete struggled with a back injury and played only 48 matches on the Tour, the lowest number in ten years, entering 13 ATP tournaments and lifting five titles from as many finals, including Wimbledon, Cincinnati and the ATP Tour World Championship.

Comments / 0

