I’m Cruising Through My 70s With Tennis
My tennis buddies sound like middle schoolers when they talk about age differences. A year, plus or minus, is a big deal. “When’s your birthday, Bert?” I’m 71. “Wow, you’re just a baby!” I’m a baby if you’re 73. Each additional year of wear and tear counts on the courts, at least in singles. Ask Roger Federer. My opponent, Brooks, demolished me and afterward guessed my age at 74. Aced again. Brooks was born in 1955. I was born in 1950.roselawgroupreporter.com
