Iowa State

Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the body of 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to a complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the student several times within the last school year. The student was in one of his classes.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
