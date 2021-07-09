Cancel
Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo Truly The ‘Greatest Show On Dirt’

 11 days ago

You’ve heard the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo called the ‘Greatest Show On Dirt’ and this year that is especially proving true. It’s a wonderful show each year but this year is extra special, shares Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo vice president Carson Young. With world champions competing and NFR qualified livestock, Young says the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo is like having the NFR right here in Vernal. “[The DRR] traces its roots back to 1924 when the rodeo was known as the Golden West Days. Throughout the years, the name changed a few times: the Blue Mountain Rodeo, the Uintah Basin Rodeo, the Vernal Rodeo, the Vernal Professional Rodeo, the Vernal Championship Rodeo, and finally, as it has been known for 60 years, the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo. [The DDR] was sanctioned as a professional rodeo for the first time in 1950 and has been a premier rodeo on the professional circuit every year since then.” There’s two more days of rodeo excitement, today and tomorrow, at the Western Park. Visit www.vernalrodeo.com for events and ticket information.

