Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo Truly The ‘Greatest Show On Dirt’

It’s time for the 8th Annual ‘Rock the Ride’ event and this year the funds raised will go toward medical treatment for siblings Max and Dempsey. 2020 was a strenuous year for all but for families with special needs children the devastation was often heightened. Max and Dempsey Madison are both diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and “with puberty on the horizon and dealing with the chaos of 2020, [their] Autism escalated into extremely high anxiety and violent, destructive behavior.” Desperate to help their children, Adam and Joie Madison began a journey of searching for help and after seeing success for a close family friend have decided to pursue FMT therapy for Max and Dempsey. The cost is close to $30,000 dollars, none of which is covered by insurance. Thanks to efforts like Rock the Ride, the treatment is possible for these two special kids. The Rock the Ride for Kids is this Saturday, July 17th, starting at the Beer’s Harley Davidson in Vernal. Poker run registration starts at 9:00am. After the ride, the concert begins at 5pm. Raffle tickets can be purchased the day of the event in the morning at Beer's Harley Davidson or at the concert that evening on Vernal Ave.