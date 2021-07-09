Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Djokovic tames Shapovalov to reach Wimbledon final

By Martyn Herman
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vheOr_0asK6hn100
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic absorbed a barrage of powerful hitting from Canadian Denis Shapovalov to reach his seventh Wimbledon final on Friday with a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 victory that kept the indefatigable Serb on course to write history.

The 34-year-old was eclipsed at times by a 22-year-old opponent who lit up an overcast Centre Court.

But as he almost always does, he responded to adversity with his usual mix of dogged defence and clinical precision to set up a Sunday showdown with Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Tenth seed Shapovalov was bidding to become only the second Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon final and despite producing some scintillating tennis, was left pondering what might have been after failing to crack the toughest nut in the business.

He struck 40 winners but whenever Djokovic found himself in peril, he manned the barricades, saving 10 of the 11 break points he faced and making only 15 unforced errors as he simply refused to be knocked off course in his steely pursuit of equalling Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's men's record haul of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic won the opening set despite Shapovalov serving for it at 5-4, then saved several break points in the second as his opponent threw the kitchen sink at the five-time champion.

Even in the third set Shapovalov continued shooting from the hip but eventually his fire blew out as Djokovic claimed one of the toughest straight sets wins of his Wimbledon career.

Shapovalov left the court with tears in his eyes but he showed enough in a marvellous run to suggest that he is ready to challenge for the biggest prizes in tennis.

Djokovic has now won 18 successive sets since losing the opener in his first round match against British wildcard Jack Draper and extended his winning run at Wimbledon to 20, having last tasted defeat in the 2017 quarter-finals.

But he knew he had been in a real scrap.

GOLDEN SLAM

"I don't think the scoreline says enough about the performance or the match," Djokovic said on court.

"He was serving for the first set and was probably the better player in the second set as well, had many chances. We are going to see a lot of him in the future, he is a great player."

Djokovic is now one win away for a third successive Wimbledon title, but there is an even bigger incentive that his fuelling the Serb's insatiable appetite for victory.

Beat seventh seed Berrettini on Sunday and he will go to next month's U.S. Open with a number of records looming -- a 21st Grand Slam title and possibly a Golden Slam if, in the interim period, he wins the Olympic singles.

"Every time I hear there is something on the line that is historic it inspires me but at the same time I have to balance it and win only the next match," Djokovic said.

For the vast majority the match there was little telling which player was making his first appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final and which one was contesting his 41st.

Left-hander Shapovalov had vowed to unleash his naturally attacking game on Djokovic in a bid to claim a first win against the Serb in seven meetings. He was as good as his word.

Ripping backhands and forehands on to the lines, he dominated the first set after breaking in the third game and served for the opening set at 5-4. It felt like a big moment if he was to stand a chance, but sadly the killer instinct that serial Grand Slam winners have is not quite there.

Some loose groundstrokes allowed Djokovic to level and the top seed took control of the tiebreak after a winning a ferocious baseline rally at 4-2.

Shapovalov ended the set with a double-fault.

Undaunted, Shapovalov continued to stretch Djokovic in the second set and had him in trouble on serve at 1-2 but failed to break despite leading 0-40.

Two games later Shapovalov had 15-40 on the Djokovic serve but again the Serb showed Houdini-like skills to extricate himself from yet another hole.

When Shapovalov double-faulted to drop his serve at 5-5, Djokovic duly held with relish to open a two-set lead.

From then on a 30th Grand Slam final appearance for Djokovic was inevitable.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Serb#Centre Court#Italian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Novak Djokovic Married His High School Sweetheart

There are five tennis players who have stood above the rest the past two decades: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. Federer, Nadal, Williams and Murray remain great, but Djokovic is still at the peak of his powers. The 19-time Grand Slam champion is the...
TennisABC News

Novak Djokovic posts he is in for Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”. Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”. Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia...
TennisWPTV

Novak Djokovic set to continue pursuit of calendar Golden Slam at Tokyo Olympics

Newly-minted 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic confirmed that he will participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games in a social media post on Thursday. "I am very proud to pack for Tokyo and join our national team in the fight for the brightest medals on the Olympic arenas," he wrote on Twitter. "For me, the game for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation and I will do my best to make us all happy!"
TennisWNCY

Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic confirms he will compete at Tokyo Games

(Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic confirmed he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics as the Serb remains on course to achieve the Golden Slam in tennis. Djokovic completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam last weekend when he added the Wimbledon title to his Australian Open and Roland Garros triumphs in 2021.
TennisPosted by
AFP

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

World number one Novak Djokovic said Thursday he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, giving him the opportunity to achieve the first calendar Golden Slam by a male player. The calendar Golden Slam has only ever been achieved once in the women's game when Steffi Graf swept the board of all four majors and Olympic gold at Seoul in 1988.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal was the youngest...', says American star

The absence of Roger Federer in the Olympic Games joins that of other great figures such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Roberto Bautista, among others, who also ruled out competing in these Games. Nor will other big names like Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Cristian Garín or Denis Shaovalov attend.
TennisWPTV

Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber out of Tokyo Olympics

Tennis players Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber are the latest big names to opt out of the Tokyo Olympics, both announced on social media Thursday. The No. 14-ranked Azarenka won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in mixed doubles and took bronze in singles. "I have many amazing...

Comments / 1

Community Policy