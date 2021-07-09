Cancel
Uintah, UT

Uintah Basin Healthcare on COVID-19 Spike

 11 days ago

Cases of COVID-19 are picking up throughout Utah. Uintah Basin Healthcare shared on Thursday that Utah has become a hotspot as cases of the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread among unvaccinated individuals. “We are seeing an alarming spike in cases,” states Dr. Greg Staker - Chief Medical Officer for Uintah Basin Healthcare. “We have young, healthy people who are getting very sick. The cases are almost exclusively among the unvaccinated. We were all worried about the safety of the vaccine initially, but we now have given approximately 350 million shots in the US and the data shows that the vaccine is very safe and highly effective. Please get vaccinated to protect those you love, and those trying to provide care to our community.” As of July 8th, the TriCounty area had 289 active COVID-19 cases with more predicted to come.

