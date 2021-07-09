Give’m Health: West Nile Virus Season

Mosquitos are always considered pests but this time of year it’s important to take precautions against the mosquitoes that spread West Nile Virus. Kirk Robbins from the Mosquito Abatement District visited Amy in the KLCY studio this week to educate the public on this serious topic. West Nile Virus has been in the US since about the year 2000. Mosquitoes get the virus from birds and then infect humans. Mosquitoes breed in existing water in yards, ponds, pools or anywhere there is standing water. Get rid of standing water around your home to prevent mosquito nests. There has not been any mosquitoes detected with West Nile Virus yet this year but it typically shows up by the end of July. The mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus only bite between dusk and dawn so if you are outdoors after dark it’s best to wear long shirts and pants and use DEET to keep the mosquitoes from biting. Many who get West Nile Virus never even know it but there are others who become seriously ill and even die from it. For more information on West Nile Virus season, visit www.tricountyhealth.com.