Sisters in Birth, Standing by Expecting Mothers

By By Taylor McKay Hathorn
Jackson Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mississippi State Legislature watched eight bills with the power to expand access to affordable health-care die in committee during the 2021 legislative session and axed another on the Senate floor, leaving the hundreds of thousands of uninsured Mississippians with no recourse. Founder and CEO of Sisters in Birth Getty...

