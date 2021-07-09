Uintah and Duchesne Counties Back to High Transmission Index Level (7/8 - 7/14)

The TriCounty area COVID-19 Transmission Index has seen changes again this week. After just a week at Moderate, Uintah County has moved back to High Transmission level and after a long stretch at Moderate, Duchesne County has moved back to the High Transmission level. Daggett County remains at Low level. According to Thursday’s press release, Uintah County’s 7-day average percent positivity was 25 percent and there were 164 cases in the past 14 days, Duchesne County was 13 percent and there were 32 cases, and Daggett County was 0 percent and there was 1 case. Statewide total ICU utilization was 77 percent and the 7-day COVID-19 utilization was 17 percent. The report shows locally 17 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the past seven days and 0 new COVID-19 deaths.