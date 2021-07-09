‘Be The Light’ Car Wash & BBQ Raising Funds for Addiction Recovery

Addiction can feel like a dark and hopeless existence but one local group is serving as a beacon for those who want help out of that darkness. The ‘Be The Light Recovery’ 501c3 is a local non-profit that pays for people to get into treatment for recovery from substance abuse. Help and support to continue this mission is needed and is as easy as stopping by their event this weekend. The ‘Be The Light’ Car Wash and BBQ is taking place on Saturday, July 10th in the ‘Adventure Tours of Vernal’ parking lot. There will also be a bake sale and quilt raffle. December Snow announced the fundraiser on the Be The Light Recovery Facebook page last month. “Every dollar raised will be used to help people in the Basin who struggle with alcoholism or substance abuse find their way to recovery!” shared December. “There is hope out there for those who seek it! Please join us and help us be a way out of the darkness and into the light!” Saturday’s event is running from 10am to 2pm.