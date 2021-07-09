Cancel
Apple’s M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro, headphones and more devices are on sale today

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start today’s deals with the latest and most potent 11-inch iPad Pro model that is powered by Apple’s M1 chip. It is currently getting a $50 discount, which leaves the 128GB storage variant selling for $749 on its WiFi-only version. Now, this model features Face ID, four-speaker audio that sounds amazing, and more.

We start today’s deals with some of the most powerful laptops in the market. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip are getting up to $199 savings, depending on the variant you go for. First up, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM can be yours for $1,300 after receiving a 13 percent discount, which translates to $199 savings on any of its two different color options. Now, if 256GB storage is more than enough for you, you can grab yours for $1,100 after the same $199 discount.

