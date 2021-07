Another forest fire is causing drastic devastation. Extremely active Bootleg fire has now more than tripled in size to 11,000 acres on Wednesday. It is burning on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, burning on Fuego Mountain, about 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. The fire is continuing with no containment, officials said Wednesday night. It was reported around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and the cause is under investigation.