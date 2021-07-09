Shady Park Tempe pauses operations amid changes prompted by noise complaints; issue needed to be nipped in the bud, says Rose Law Group Sr. Project Manager Jennifer Hall

“We are pausing operations to construct a step-pyramid over parts of the park to help contain sound,” the Shady Park statement reads in part. “We sincerely hope this will make our neighbors happy.”The neighbors are residents of ASU Mirabella, including some who’ve taken issue with noise generated during outdoor live music performances at the Tempe hotspot. The university has not provided Phoenix New Times with details about the number and types of complaints lodged by ASU Mirabella residents, but did send the following statement via email on June 17: