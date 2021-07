What a wonderful July 4th celebration Highland had. The parade was wonderful with more entries than I've ever seen before. So many young kids riding bikes, trikes, scooters, and anything with wheels. Lots of candy was tossed from Rangers and golf carts to children lining the streets. Of course, the horse riders brought up the rear of the parade. The evening ended with a beautiful display of fireworks on the west edge of Highland. Thanks to everyone who supported the festivities in many ways.