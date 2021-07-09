Lincoln County eligible for drought assistance
Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Lincoln County — along with 14 other Montana counties — was eligible for drought assistance on July 6. The designations brought the number of counties qualified for federal drought funds to 31 out of the state’s 56. Lincoln County became eligible for assistance since it lies contiguous to counties in Idaho that the USDA deemed primary natural disaster counties, according to a statement from Gov. Greg Gianforte.thewesternnews.com
