Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, MT

Lincoln County eligible for drought assistance

By WILL LANGHORNE
Western News
 10 days ago

Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Lincoln County — along with 14 other Montana counties — was eligible for drought assistance on July 6. The designations brought the number of counties qualified for federal drought funds to 31 out of the state’s 56. Lincoln County became eligible for assistance since it lies contiguous to counties in Idaho that the USDA deemed primary natural disaster counties, according to a statement from Gov. Greg Gianforte.

thewesternnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Libby, MT
County
Lincoln County, MT
City
Lincoln, MT
City
Glendive, MT
Lincoln County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Commercial Vehicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy