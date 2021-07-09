Doug Lesmerises on the Browns and the NFL’s hype machine on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE

We are mere weeks away from the start of training camps across the NFL and not too long after that we'll be off to the races for the start of the 2021 regular season. While you can't beat the stretch run of legit NFL action unfolding during the season, I admittedly like the final weeks of the summer as well. Not only are there position battles to digest, but the time is filled with analyzing every team across the league and trying to predict how each will hold up throughout the year (I also love using this period to put the finishing touches on my fantasy football draft prep in what will undoubtedly be a .500 season on my part, but that's a conversation for a different day).