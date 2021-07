On the Edmund Pettis Bridge in 1965, a young John Lewis nearly lost his life for the right of every American to use their voice and vote. Yet, on the one-year anniversary of the civil rights giant’s death, we find the foundation of the democracy he fought for eroding under our feet. State legislatures across the country are rushing to make it harder for Americans to vote, while at the same time trying to prevent educators from teaching the full story of America’s history on race, both turning back the rights John Lewis fought for, and preventing future students from learning the full story of his struggle and contributions.