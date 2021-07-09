Cancel
The greatest loss to conducting

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have discussed before the tragic death by drowning of Istvan Kertesz off an Israeli beach in 1973. He was 43 at the time and about to be named music director of the Cleveland Orchestra. His legacy is a mountain of Decca recordings, but very few videos. This film of...

MusicSlipped Disc

Meet the Andrea Bocelli variant

Imagine you want success in classical music. Take a famous name and vary it slightly. Andrea Botticelli, a Toronto pianist, is releasing a debut album, “Stimme aus der Ferne – A Voice from the Distance”. She’s got a head start.
MusicSlipped Disc

Scots mourn founding bassoonist

Andy Hunter, founding bassoonist of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and a well-known freelance around Glasgow, has died in his 90s. His late wife, Aileen Way, who died in 2009, was a horn player in the Scottish National Orchestra.
MusicSlipped Disc

Breaking: Houston, we have music director

Houston Symphony has just announced Juraj Valčuha as its next Music Director, starting a year from now. He succeeds Andrés Orozco-Estrada who has one more year to run. Valčuha, 45, made his Houston debut in 2011 and has returned in recent seasons. A Slovak from Bratislava, he is music director of the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples until the end of 2022. He lives in France.
MusicSlipped Disc

Breaking: Verbier sends academy players home

Academy members of the Verbier Festival Orchestra were told today that they should leave the event without delay after an outbreak of 16 Covid infestions, which the festival says has been contained within a bubble. The Academy musicians, aged 18 to 28, are being helped financially and administratively to leave.
MusicNYS Music

Women Highlight NY Guitar Festival Tribute to Classical Great Julian Bream

The NY Guitar Festival online performance series Remembering Julian Bream is adding fresh perspective on the works and personal impact on a generation of players of the recently departed classical guitar great. The seven day festival, which launched July 14, will continue to premier new three video performances each day at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm EDT through July 20.
MusicPioneer Press

Minnesota Orchestra review: Full orchestra, fill-in conductor create memorable summer opening

Osmo Vänskä played understudy for his own orchestra when Russian guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk bumped up against COVID-related visa and travel restrictions. Jon Kimura Parker, the orchestra’s creative partner for summer programming and guest piano soloist, noted that when the orchestra found itself in a scramble, they were lucky enough to get a celebrity to replace Slobodeniouk: Minnesota Orchestra’s own music director.
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | Composer Ernest Bloch Died in 1959

Swiss-born American composer Ernest Bloch died on this day in 1959, aged 78. In 1920, he became the first music director of the Cleveland Institute of Music and later served in a similar position at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He also taught at the Geneva Conservatory. Bloch's major...
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Time to cancel the masterclass

In an age when many titles are being reconfigured for their race and gender associations, it is nothing less than astonishing that classical music continues to promote the masterclass – a noun redolent of gender and race superiority, not to mention other forms of domination. Even such bastions of wokedom...
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Salina Symphony to conduct variety of auditions Aug. 23

The Salina Symphony has announced that it will conduct auditions for a number or positions later this summer. Auditions for the following positions will be held on Aug. 23 in the Symphony Rehearsal Hall, 132 S. Fifth Street: flute I, oboe I, oboe II (long-term sub), clarinet II, clarinet III/bass clarinet, section horn, trumpet II and section strings. Wind auditions will begin at 6:30 p.m. with string auditions to follow at 8 p.m.
MusicantiMUSIC

Queen Celebrate 1978 Independence On The Greatest

(hennemusic) Queen celebrate their 1978 independence on the latest episode of their weekly video series The Greatest. While last week's episode focused on bassist John Deacon and the hits he provided for Queen, the rocker again features prominently in this week's edition in which the band reveal the dire straits they were in even after three hit albums, and how John's steady hand and acumen brought Queen to one of the most significant points in its career - the moment they finally achieved their goal of financial and creative independence.
WorldSlipped Disc

Shock death of Asian conductor, 44

Singapore media are reporting that the well-known conductor Adrian Tan died last night in his sleep. He was 44 and had no known health issues. Adrian, who co-founded the Conductors Collegium Asia earlier this year, conducted extensively around the region and was music director of the Saigon Philharmonic Orchestra in Vietnam from 2014 to 2019.
Musicwfmt.com

Sibelius: Orchestral Works – Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, Edward Gardner

Following their acclaimed recordings of Schoenberg and Britten’s Peter Grimes, Edward Gardner and the Bergen Philharmonic turn their attention to the music of Sibelius. Written in 1913 for the singer Aino Ackté, the tone poem Luonnotar draws on text from the Finnish national epic poem, the Kalevala. Its virtuosic demands are ably met here by award-wining soprano Lise Davidsen, who is also featured in the Suite from Pelleas and Melisande, music re-worked by Sibelius from his incidental music written for the first performances of Maeterlinck’s play in Helsinki in 1905. The tone poem Tapiola, from 1926, is Sibelius’ last great masterpiece and evokes the forests of his native Finland. The program is completed by a pair of much earlier works, Rakastava (The Lover) and Vårsång (Spring Song).
WorldSlipped Disc

London violinist is honoured by Telemann’s town

The German town of Magdeburg, birthplace of a great composer, is awarding the Georg Philipp Telemann Prize 2021 to Elizabeth Wallfisch, a baroque violinist who has largely withdrawn from performance. Wallfisch, 68, Australian born, is a granddaughter of the British conductor Albert Coates. She is married to the cellist Raphael...
MusicSlipped Disc

Andrea Bocelli: This was the highlight of my career

Introducing his new Decca album, out today, the Italian tenor says: ‘That was a memorable milestone in my career. One of its highest and most emotionally overwhelming moments. A mega-show that took 16 months of work, as well as a brave and ambitious artistic undertaking. A concert that went on to become my first fully live album, for which every note was recorded live, without a safety net.
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
Gulfport, FLthegabber.com

World’s Greatest Podharp Player

“I am the world’s greatest podharp player,” says Berkeley Grimball. This, as it turns out, is almost certain to be true. Gulfport musician Grimball is also the inventor of the podharp. Grimball moved to Florida in 2019. While he was settling in, a pod from a queen palm tree fell...
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Zuill Bailey’s new release of Bach cello solos is bracing, pleasurable and inspiring

As though the COVID-19 pandemic had never happened, bringing the normal patterns of life, and particularly those of the performing arts, to an eerie and threatening standstill, Zuill Bailey is back to work. On Monday, he will be rehearsing in Manito Park for the Mozart on a Summer’s Eve concerts, which take place on July 20 and 21. Also on Monday, Octave Records is making available his new recording of the Six Suites for Solo Cello of Johann Sebastian Bach.
MusicSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…PBUG The PB Underground Bug – Ronnie Scott’s

This is the first of a new series of live streams from the famous jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s. The PB Underground Bug, led by drummer extraordinaire Pete Ray Biggin, are at the forefront of the new wave of funk and the UK’s hottest funk sensation. Recently nominated Best Live UK Show of The Year for the Jazz FM Awards, the band released an album ‘Stand Up’ to rave reviews.

