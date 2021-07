Sig Sandstrom started lifting weights when he was 70. By the time he was 77, the guys at his gym were telling him he ought to try powerlifting. That fall, he set a state record in the deadlift for his age group. He set his first world record in 2019. And in June, Sandstrom broke his own world record, deadlifting 270 pounds at a meet at the Chula Vista resort in Wisconsin Dells. That’s more than anyone in the 80 to 84 age category has ever lifted. Sandstrom will turn 82 at the end of this month.