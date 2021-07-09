Cancel
Weather 7-9-21

By Grant Olson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs high pressure builds in later today and persists into Saturday, we will see daytime temps rise yet again. A heat advisory has been issued for portions of the Inland Northwest on Saturday as temps climb back into the upper 90s and low 100s. Locally breezy winds can be expected Sunday as well.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today will be on the driest of days for South Georgia before more showers and thunderstorms come back. A few areas in South Georgia will see some rainfall today. These storms will bring in mainly heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning strikes. What does this mean for those who do not get rainfall? Well, we have to deal with the elevated dew points causing heat index values to feel like the upper 90′s and triple digits unlike the true temperatures in the middle 90′s. Sunday is when the northwestern trough pushes our subtropical high pressure eastward and this will drive up rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be likely for many in southwest Georgia. Some of these storms will back a punch and could be severe, so be cautious. The main threat will be gusty winds and potential for flooding.

