Iowa State

Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead, authorities said.

The body of Adam Eugene Edgington, 42, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field, the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday. The release said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. The allegation was reported to police in late June, police said.

According to the complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the 13-year-old several times within the last school year. The student was in one of his classes.

Edgington had been scheduled to appear in court Monday regarding the charges.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

