Vince Staples, Styles P, IDK and More – New Projects This Week

By Aleia Woods
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another week means a new set of heat to get your vibe right for the weekend. Today (July 9), there's new music from a charismatic and comedic rapper from the West Coast, a veteran MC out of Yonkers, N.Y. and an anecdotal rhymer reppin' the DMV area. Vince Staples drops...

MusicComplex

Vince Staples on Why He Considers Jay-Z the GOAT

In an interview with Billboard published alongside the release of his new self-titled album, Vince Staples revealed why he considers Jay-Z the GOAT. When asked what makes Hov the greatest rapper of all time, Staples asserted that Jigga is one of one. “He’s Jay-Z,” the Long Beach rapper explained. “There’s...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Vince Staples Drops 'Are You With That?' Ahead of Self-Titled Album

Ahead of his new album, which drops Friday, July 9th, Vince Staples has shared the track “Are You With That?”. Produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, the moody slow jam features Staples singing more than rapping as he reminisces about his days on the streets and relives several near-death experiences: “Had to fight for my life/Took them hits in stride/If I die for the guys/Have my candlelight/Goin’ up like the club/After that, go slide.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, Charlotte Day Wilson, Moin, and Koreless. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Music2dopeboyz.com

Vince Staples Bodies A Freestyle For LA Leakers

In just two years, the nearly three-wait many of us have endured for a new Vince Staples album will come to an end. The Long Beach rapper will share his third album, a self-titled effort, on July 9, but before that arrives, he stopped by Power 106’s LA Leakers to body a new freestyle.
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Post Malone, and More

The summer is just getting started, and so are the new music releases. This week, Vince Staples dropped his self-titled album featuring the high-energy highlight “Mhm.” Snoh Alegra and Tyler, the Creator teamed up for their danceable hit “Neon Peach,” from Snoh’s latest project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. And Bas teamed up with J. Cole and Lil Tjay for “The Jackie,” while Post Malone flew solo on his braggadocious single “Motley Crew.” There’s also new music from Tinashe, IDK, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Musicyr.media

Vince Staples Returns With A Self-Titled LP

Ramona Park legend Vince Staples returns his self-titled album, “Vince Staples” today. The self-titled album marks Vince Staples’ first project since his 2018 EP FM!. With a run time of 22 minutes, the Kenny Beats produced LP contains one feature from singer Fousheé. Earlier this week, Vince Staples delivered a...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples & Fousheé Team Up On "Take Me Home"

There's been a few projects that Vince Staples announced in the past year but none of them have been released. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest album, the Kenny Beats-produced self-titled project. The 10-song effort continues to show Vince Staples' sonic and personal growth in the years since releasing FM! Vince Staples largely handles his new project on his own but he does call for assistance from Fousheé on "Take Me Home." The "Tip Toe" star handles hook duties while Vince reflects on his hometown of Long Beach. "Been all 'cross this atlas, but keep coming back to this place/ 'Cause they trapped us/ I preach what I practice, these streets all I know," he raps on the song.
MusicComplex

First Impressions of Vince Staples’ New Self-Titled Album

Three years after the release of FM!, he has returned with Vince Staples, a self-titled album executive produced by Kenny Beats. Outside of guest vocals from Fousheé on “Take Me Home,” there aren’t any features on the 10-song project. This is all Vince, and he takes the opportunity to get personal.
Long Beach, CAhypebeast.com

Vince Staples Delivers "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" Visual

Vince Staples has released the official music video for “ARE YOU WITH THAT?,” a track from his latest eponymous record. Directed by Jack Begert, the accompanying visual highlights “voyeuristic moments” in the artist’s home of Long Beach, California and features images highlighting “Black joy and the beauty within the fringes.” Vince Staples was produced by Kenny Beats, who shared, “This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Vince Staples, Post Malone, & More

While it wasn't a wildly busy week for new music, there were definitely a few quality drops that you may have missed over the weekend. Last week, we were blessed with a new studio album from Vince Staples, a wonderfully produced album from Snoh Aalegra, a fresh full-length project from IDK, the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, and one-off singles from some of music's biggest names, including Post Malone, J. Cole (who is featured on a new song with Bas and Lil Tjay), and more.
Musichypebeast.com

Vince Staples Debuts Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album

Vince Staples has dropped off his newest studio album, Vince Staples. Clocking in at approximately 20 minutes, the 10-track effort features only one guest appearances from Fousheé on “TAKE ME HOME.” The eponymous record is Staples’ first full-length release since 2018’s FM! and, just like its predecessor, is mostly produced by Kenny Beats with additional work from Reske, WahWah James, Harper Gordon, Monte Booker and Nils.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Explains Why Kenny Beats Is A Great Collaborator

Vince Staples is readying the release of his upcoming self-titled album, having set the tone with his brand new single "Are You With That?" In celebration of the new single, Vince took a moment to chop it up with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Naturally, Staples had many kind...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

ScHoolboy Q & Vince Staples Shined Together On 2016's "Ride Out"

Five years ago today, ScHoolboy Q followed up the commercial success of 2014's Oxymoron with the dark and introspective 17-track album Blank Face LP. Led by singles such as "Groovy Tony" and the Kanye West-assisted "That Part," the TDE artist's fourth studio album lauded with critical acclaim, and it even earned him Grammy nominations for "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance."
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Vince Staples Releases New Song ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?’: Listen

This week, Vince Staples will liberate his self-titled album from which we’ve already heard the first offering ‘LAW OF AVERAGES’ which you can see the video for here. This afternoon, the North Long Beach rapper has dropped another song from the upcoming LP. This one is called ‘ARE YOU WITH THAT?’ and comes with a lyric video. You can check that out below and have a look at the full track list for VINCE STAPLES here.
MusicNew Haven Register

Vince Staples' Self-Titled LP Is a Concise Study in Peril and Paranoia

On FM!, his 2018 collaboration with Kenny Beats, Vince Staples treaded familiar territory, presenting stories past and present of running around his favorite haunt, Long Beach’s Ramona Park, and the streets that orbit it, as California backyard party music that might get played on the radio. Kenny reprises his role as chief collaborator on Staples’ self-titled new album, and this time, his production creates a different kind of veil, as he pairs his cavernous 808s with sparse, heavily filtered samples, sometimes evoking Bon Iver (“Law of Averages”) or Passion Pit (“The Shining”). Against this quiet backdrop, Vince’s sense of mortal peril and brilliantly concise songwriting come into focus more than ever.

