Equilibrium and FutureProof announce climate risk asset pricing partnership

Salesforce customers in financial services can now tap Total Expert to power personalized communications and create customers for life. Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, announced Total Expert for Salesforce, a powerful integration to enable marketing and customer engagement on behalf of customer-facing teams, such as advisors, loan officers, and personal bankers. Total Expert for Salesforce–now available for easy and instant download on the Salesforce AppExchange–ensures banks and lenders who’ve already invested in Salesforce for CRM can orchestrate a lifelong customer journey hyper-personalized for financial consumers.