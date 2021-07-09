Cancel
Equilibrium and FutureProof announce climate risk asset pricing partnership

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

FutureProof, a financial technology firm that enables companies to understand, quantify, and prepare for the financial impacts of climate change announced its partnership with Equilibrium Capital Group, a leading global sustainability-driven asset management firm. Together, Equilibrium and FutureProof will develop and pilot an innovative real asset climate-related risk analysis toolkit that reflects both organizations’ commitment to innovative sustainability reporting and to developing tools more closely linking climate-related risk to asset valuation.

