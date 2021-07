Virgin Voyages, the new lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations, revealed three all-new pre-summer voyages setting sail from Portsmouth, England in 2022. On the heels of the recent unveiling of the ‘Summer Soiree Series’ for its inaugural ship, Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady will officially make her debut in UK waters before heading to Barcelona to sail the Med in the Summer. With dates ranging from March 18 through May 14 2022, Valiant Lady will sail on a series of three new itineraries, including a mix of 3-night, 11-night and 12-night voyages.