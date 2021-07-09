Cancel
UW to offer COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

Gillette News Record
 8 days ago

The University of Wyoming is preparing for the upcoming school year by announcing an incentive program to encourage students to get a COVID-19 vaccination with a grand prize being a semester’s worth of tuition and fees. Other prizes include cash, a campus parking pass, pregame football sideline passes and dinner...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

