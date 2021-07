Amsterdam-Based Infrastructure Executive Joins Global Leadership Team to Meet Soaring Enterprise Demand. Serverfarm, the innovative data center developer and operator, is proud to announce the addition of Jochem Steman to its leadership team. Steman, a respected leader in the infrastructure and data center space, will take on the role of Serverfarm’s VP of Colocation Europe. In this newly created position, Steman is charged with leading the company’s colocation services across the most critical data center markets in Europe, including Amsterdam, where Serverfarm owns and operates facilities.