Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, VA

STEM Flights brings kids to the sky

By Jill S. Devine
northernvirginiamag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased in Alexandria, the program teaches children introductory flying instruction at no cost. The world looks different when viewed from a Cessna cockpit high in the sky. Problems below suddenly appear smaller, while the horizon ahead expands with possibilities. That’s why Virginia pilot Dave Brubaker created a program that uses introductory flight instruction to spark young students’ early interest in aviation and STEM. Connecting youthful dreams with unforgettable hands-on experiences is the key to unlocking confidence and ambition, says Brubaker, a retired brigadier general who served for 34 years as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot. He’s president of Alexandria-based STEM Flights, a nonprofit he founded in 2018 that arranges no-cost flight experiences for youth ages 11 to 18 at airports across the country. The program pairs students with volunteer pilot mentors who lead tailored lessons while allowing young ones to actually take hold of airplane controls during a free one-hour flight. To be considered, candidates submit an application and letter of recommendation, then complete related reading assignments.

northernvirginiamag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Leesburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Alexandria, VA
Society
City
Alexandria, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Flights#U S Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Airplane
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy