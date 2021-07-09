STEM Flights brings kids to the sky

Based in Alexandria, the program teaches children introductory flying instruction at no cost. The world looks different when viewed from a Cessna cockpit high in the sky. Problems below suddenly appear smaller, while the horizon ahead expands with possibilities. That’s why Virginia pilot Dave Brubaker created a program that uses introductory flight instruction to spark young students’ early interest in aviation and STEM. Connecting youthful dreams with unforgettable hands-on experiences is the key to unlocking confidence and ambition, says Brubaker, a retired brigadier general who served for 34 years as a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot. He’s president of Alexandria-based STEM Flights, a nonprofit he founded in 2018 that arranges no-cost flight experiences for youth ages 11 to 18 at airports across the country. The program pairs students with volunteer pilot mentors who lead tailored lessons while allowing young ones to actually take hold of airplane controls during a free one-hour flight. To be considered, candidates submit an application and letter of recommendation, then complete related reading assignments.