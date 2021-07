In this oversized luxury bathroom, clean lines and gorgeous textures come together for a contemporary look. Large porcelain floor tile spans the space in front of the sleek floating vanity, built from stained alder wood and topped with a Mystery White quartzite countertop. Keeping with the contemporary theme is LED vanity lighting above the room’s two rectangular mirrors. The brushed nickel finish found here is repeated in the bath area, complete with a soaking tub, large walk-in shower, and rectangular window that provides plenty of natural light. Adding visual interest to the shower floor is raised pebble tile – a unique, organic design element that naturally creates a spa-like ambience. Striking gloss tile covers the rest of the shower and even stretches onto the angled ceiling. A warm palette of taupe and gray found throughout the master bathroom reinforces the relaxing yet modern atmosphere.