Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in children and adolescents with GATA2-related myelodysplastic syndrome

Mutations affecting the genes DNMT3A, TET2, and ASXL1—commonly referred to as DTA mutations—belong to the founding mutations in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) but usually are not capable to initiate the disease by themselves [1]. While TET2 mutations do not have a common hotspot, mutations in DNMT3A and ASXL1 frequently occur at specific positions (DNMT3A in R882 and ASXL1 as G646fs*12, henceforward referred to as “canonical”). DTA mutations seem to grant a proliferation advantage to hematopoietic progenitor cells, leading to their expansion in otherwise healthy individuals over time and also to a rapid bone marrow repopulation after chemotherapy in AML patients [2]. Thus, their detection in complete remission can be attributed to either measurable residual disease (MRD) with associated higher relapse risk or a pre-leukemic clone with a much lower risk of AML reoccurrence. Analyses that studied the dynamic mutation burden during AML disease course described a lower probability of DTA mutations clearance after chemotherapy compared to mutations in genes reflecting secondary genetic events, such as FLT3 or NRAS [3, 4]. Furthermore, while DTA mutations often persisted at high variant allele frequencies (VAFs) in AML remission, these aberrations mostly do not lead to increased relapse rates within the follow-up time of the respective studies [4, 5]. On the other hand, when mutation burden and clinical course were correlated in single individuals, at least in some patients, DNMT3A mutations paralleled the dynamics of the NPM1 mutation and clinical disease burden [6]. However, in studies not considering the specific mutation type of DTA mutations, a clinical utility for MRD detection could not be shown after induction therapy [4, 7] or at the end of treatment [4]. Subsequently, a limited relevance as MRD markers in AML patients was suggested which led to the exclusion of DTA mutations from most MRD studies [7, 8].