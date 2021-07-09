Chronic pain management class begins Aug. 11
Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are currently available through a telephone conference call. Beginning Aug. 11 through Sept. 15, the AAA7 will be offering a Chronic Pain Self-Management Program over the telephone. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while they learn valuable tools to deal with chronic pain. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.www.timesgazette.com
