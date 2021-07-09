Smart Adserver Adquire DynAdmic

New publication outlines best practices for businesses using data lakes to get the most out of survey data for more complete consumer insights. Infotools, a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has released a new paper, “Survey data, meet data lake. Data lake, meet survey data.” The paper outlines powerful ways for businesses to get the most out of marketing-related data stored in a data lake, including high-value primary research data. It dives into the unique complexities of this type of data and how to best handle them, so that businesses can focus on key goals, like innovation, customer service, and the development of products and services.