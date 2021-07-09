Smart Adserver Adquire DynAdmic
The independent ad monetization platform aims to expand its position and offer integrated solutions for advertisers and publishers in the Video and CTV market. Smart Adserver, the leading independent fullstack programmatic platform in digital ad monetization, announces the acquisition of DynAdmic, a video-focused advertising platform, with the objective of accelerating its growth in its services of digital media and Connected TV (CTV). DynAdmic’s technology and operations will be integrated into Smart, which will provide exclusive media solutions for advertisers and offer a new monetization channel for publishers. Both sides will benefit from robust cookie-free contextual targeting capabilities to align campaign performance goals with user privacy requirements.aithority.com
