Idaho State

Is Boise Idaho Next To Ban Home Buyers Love letters

By Mikey
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 12 days ago
Recently a study was released that named Boise the 5th Best City In America for first time home buyers. I don't buy it but let's just say that the study is accurate and that you're out there shopping for you dream home. The minute you find it, you make an offer and to sweeten the deal you write a "homeowner love letter". You love this house so much that you're willing to plead your case and humbly ask that the current home owners pick you. It's worked for me in the past but it may soon be a thing of the past in Idaho.

