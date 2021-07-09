Waylon Jennings and wife Jessi Colter: The Outlaw Couple
Waylon Jennings and wife Jessi Colter’s love story is considered one of the greatest love stories in country music, and it’s not surprising why. Jennings experienced three failed marriages before he finally found the one, and as they say, love is indeed sweeter the fourth time around. Jessi was by his side through all his glorious highs and through all his lowest lows. And even with all the challenges that their marriage faced, Jessi remained by his side until his death in 2002.www.countrythangdaily.com
Comments / 0