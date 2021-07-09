Waylon Jennings and wife Jessi Colter: The Outlaw Couple

Hank Williams Jr. is an outlaw country icon. His songs are full of heartache, drinking. smoking and raising hell. Early in his career, he tried to follow in his father’s classic country footsteps. However, he felt constricted by that. He needed to try something different in order to be truly happy with his musical output. That being said, fans tend to think of Ol’ Bocephus as a country boy who can survive while getting whiskey bent and Hellbound. However, the reality of things is a little different. But, they are different in a good way.