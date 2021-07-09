Cancel
Technology

NetDragon Reaches Strategic Cooperation With Autodesk (China) To Explore New Path Of Digital Education

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Autodesk Software (China) Limited (“Autodesk (China)”) in the Digital Education Town in Changle, Fuzhou. Both parties intend to establish a long-term communication mechanism through utilizing their core technology advantages, and work together to promote the application of digital technology in education. Both parties also plan to jointly participate in the UNESCO’s charity activities in digital education and continuously deepen cooperation in education philanthropy. Meanwhile, NetDragon and Autodesk (China) have agreed to build a digital education ecosystem together. Having joined the “Autodesk ECOX Project”, NetDragon will cooperate with Autodesk (China) to inject new vitality into the development of digital education ecosystem through technology exchanges, venue cooperation, business activities and market promotion. Mr. Liu Dejian, Chairman of NetDragon and Mr. Richard Li, Chairman of Autodesk (China) have both attended the signing ceremony.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

