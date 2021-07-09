Cancel
Ubisoft Is Making an Unwelcome Shift to Free-to-Play Games

By Zach Spangler, University of Michigan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transition to inexpensive titles has divided consumers and signals an ongoing trend within the gaming industry. The studio behind the prominent Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy franchises is angling away from its full-priced AAA releases. Following underwhelming release figures, poor critical reception and quickly depleting player-bases for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the well-known gaming company Ubisoft seems to have adopted a new, contemporary approach to video game development.

