Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Statement: State transportation budget is most harmful in a decade

By Coalition for More Responsible Transportation
Urban Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Evers signed the 2021-23 biennial budget (2021 Wisconsin Act 58) on Thursday, which included a one-time 50% cut to the transit systems in Milwaukee and Madison over the next two years. While the shortfall in transit funding may be filled by federal COVID relief funds, it is not guaranteed. Additionally, the budget also funded the proposed $1.1 billion I-94 highway expansion in Milwaukee. This project will have significant impacts on the region’s population by creating new congestion and adding air pollution, while failing to help those who do not own a personal automobile or who are unable to drive.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Public Transportation#Economy#Transit Systems#Covid#Cmrt#Chapter Director#Sierra Club#I 94 Lrb#Milwaukeeans#Wisconsin Environment#Wispirg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy