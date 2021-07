Cats – people seem to either love them or hate them, but even cat-lovers don’t love being overrun with stray or feral cats. Take, for instance, the local home of an elderly couple who have not had pets for many years. An adult cat and several kittens show up in their backyard, making their home in the overgrown shrubbery. The elderly woman enjoys watching the kittens playing in her flower beds and even attempts to pet them. However, the kittens are skittish and scared and are too quick for the woman to catch. She starts putting out some scraps of leftovers for the kittens and continues to enjoy their antics from afar.